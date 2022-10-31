BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Civic Association in Binghamton is hosting a welcome dinner to the refugees in the community on Friday, November 18th.

The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and multiple organizations will be in attendance offering their services and assistance to refugees.

There will be organizations discussing/offering job opportunities in the area, healthcare services, banking process assistance, school enrollment process assistance, and more. There will also be a food and clothes display.

According to the ACA, the night will include a traditional Thanksgiving dinner as a welcome to our country’s traditions.

The American Civic Association is located at 131 Front Street in Binghamton.

For more information you can call 607-723-9419 or email contact@americancivic.com.