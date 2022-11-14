BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton City School District’s Personnel Office is hosting a recruitment fair on Thursday, November 17th.

The event will run from 1:30 to 5 p.m. in the Binghamton High School Main Lobby.

According to the District, it is actively seeking to fill several positions including substitutes, teaching assistants, and aides.

The District is also looking to fill three positions to support the new Street Addiction program that was recently announced in conjunction with the City of Binghamton.

Ideal candidates for those roles will have professional and/or educational background in social work or human development, and experience working with at-risk children and families.

For more information on employment opportunities, you can visit binghamtonschools.org/page/employment-opportunities.