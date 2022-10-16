BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Public Library is hosting its “Read for the Record” event on Thursday, October 27th at 10 a.m.

Read for the Record is a global campaign which generates public support high-quality early learning by mobilizing millions of children and adults to take part in the world’s largest shared reading experience.

This year’s celebration will focus on Nigel and the Moon by Antwan Eady, a story about a young boy and his dreams for his future.

The event is suggested for children ages 2 to 5 and will feature fun and educational activities and a special reading of the book by Binghamton City councilwoman Angela Riley.