VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Interested in racing? Then stop by the Elderwood Village at Vestal this Sunday, July 31st, for a community Race Car Show.

The event will feature several local dirt track race cars and racers from Five Mile Point Speedway and Penn-Can Speedway.

The show will run from 1-4 p.m.

Elderwood Village is a senior living center located off the Vestal Parkway that has a yearlong schedule full of entertainment for its residents. The village is located at 505 Clubhouse Road.