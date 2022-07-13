BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Spiedie Fest announced that Xcite Wrestling will hold two full pro shows at the 2022 Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.

The shows will take place on Saturday, August 6th, and Sunday, August 7th. They cards will feature former WWE and ECW Superstar Tommy Dreamer on Saturday and current AEW Superstar John Morrison and Impact Superstar Taya Valkyrie on Sunday.

The wrestling events will be included with admission to this year’s Spiedie Fest.

According to the festival, Xcite Wrestling has been a premier pro wrestling source for the Greater Binghamton area for over ten years. It features professional wrestlers from all over the world and regularly showcases athletes from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Xcite wrestling stressed the importance of bringing top-notch shows and elite talent to their first Spiedie Fest appearance.

“Spiedie Fest has been a staple for family fun and entertainment every year for upstate New York”, stated Jonathan Musok, Xcite Wrestling President. “Being able to run two cards as part of this years Spiedie Fest is huge opportunity to show a whole new audience what Xcite Wrestling brings to the table. This summer Xcite Wrestling will put on seven events and these two shows will really highlight how much fun families can have at this year’s Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally!”