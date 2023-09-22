PORT DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After a four-year hiatus, the Port Dickinson community is bringing back a Fall Festival this weekend to get in the seasonal spirit.

Tomorrow, at Port Dickinson Community Park is the second ever Pumpkin Festifall. The event will feature a pumpkin pie baking contest, a dessert baking contest, book swap, raffles, yard games, face painting, crafts, food, music and more.

The Festifall was created in 2019 from a Port Dickinson family’s love of the autumn season, and the park itself.

The organizer, Stephanie DeAngelo says that since 2019, her husband Giordi passed away, and so she is bringing the event back in his memory.

“So, it’s tough because we love Halloween, and we love Fall. So, it’s primarily Fall themed because of the time of year, but it’s a great time to get out there and start making that transition from Summer into Fall and Halloween. The park is a beautiful setting for it,” said DeAngelo.

The festival will feature Eager Entrepreneurs which is an opportunity for kids to dip their toes in the business world.

If you plan on competing in the baking contests, you need to have your pumpkin pie or pumpkin based dessert prepared ahead of time with a list of the ingredients. There will be three prizes awarded for the winners.

The Pumpkin Festifall starts at 10 am and runs until 4 p.m.

Find out more information by looking up Port Dickinson Pumpkin Festifall on Facebook.