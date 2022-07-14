JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Popular magician and comedian John Cassidy will be in Johnson City this weekend performing at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage’s Summer Performance Tent.

Cassidy has been an entertainer for decades and has appeared on the Today Show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and Regis & Kelly, He is a frequent performer on Disney Cruise Lines and has also been asked to perform at The White House five times in his career.

The magician holds multiple Guinness Book of World Records tiles, including most balloon sculptures completed in one hour and most balloon sculptures created in one minute.

According to Firehouse Stage CEO Naima Kradjian, Cassidy offers an engaging performance that is great for every family.

“We’re thrilled to have John take center stage for us this summer,” says CEO Naima Kradjian. “John has performed on some of the biggest stages across the country, and his unique style of magic and comedy will keep our audience laughing all summer long. Our Summer Performance Tent is the place to be for family entertainment in the Southern Tier, and it’s an honor to have John play a big part in our lineup for this year.”

The performance will take place on Saturday, July 16th beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale starting at $15 and can be purchased here.