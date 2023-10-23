BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Polish Community Center of Binghamton is working to feed people and pets across Broome County this fall.

PCC is hosting its Food Drive for All on November 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. Organizers will be collecting canned goods, nonperishable food items, and pet products as the center hosts an afternoon of live music, food, and a cash bar.

Collected food items will be donated to CHOW as well as to local veterans, service members, and their families. Pet donations will be given to the Broome County Animal Shelter. Monetary donations will also be accepted at the door.

Admission to the event is free with a donation of a food item or pet product.

PCC is also collecting goods and supplies for its end of the year raffle baskets and greatly appreciates donations of pre-made baskets.

The Polish Community Center of Binghamton is located at 347 Prospect Street.