BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Winter is coming, and for some of us, much harder than others.

The First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church is hosting a tasty fundraiser to raise money for those fighting and suffering in Ukraine.

The church is inviting the community to stop by the church hall and purchase freshly-made pierogis and halubki, plus donuts, warm beverages, merchandise and a raffle.

The event will take place on December 10th and will kick-off at 11 a.m. and will run until they are sold out of food.

The Youth Leader at the church, Benjamin Privitera says that similar to upstate New York, Ukraine can get very cold, except we have power, and they don’t.

“They need supplies because, especially now, the main concern is, as winter is coming, a lot of the electricity and the power infrastructure has been destroyed. So we want to provide a way for people to stay warm in the Winter, have food in the Winter, and just really provide them with these basic things that they need to survive.”

The church is also accepting donations of new and gently used winter clothing, non-perishable foods, and first aid supplies.

For payment, checks, cash, Venmo and Paypal are all accepted.

You can pre-order your meals by emailing bfupc.lfg@gmail.com.

Pre-ordered meals must be picked up by 3 p.m..