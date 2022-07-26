OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Police Department is partnering with various organizations to host National Night Out on August 2nd.

National Night Out is a community event meant to bring Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, businesses, and citizens of the community together for a night of fun.

The event will include free hot dogs, drinks, popcorn, and ice pops, music by Devon Lawton & The In-Laws, free face painting, a bounce house and dunk tank, a car cruise-in, a K-9 demolition, helicopter landing, and a touch a truck with local business participation and a variety of police, fire, EMS, and military style trucks on hand. The Friends of the Evergreen Cemetery will also be donating their cornhole boards for use.

Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy believes that the event is a great opportunity to promote strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make Owego neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.

The community event will take place next Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego.

A large turn out is expected.