BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 31st, The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is hosting its New Year’s Eve Extravaganza children’s party.

The party will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and teach children how New Year’s is celebrated in the countries of Australia, Russia, and Argentina.

The New Year in each of these countries will be celebrated with a balloon drop on the hour.

There will also be crafts, performances, and other activities.

Everything is free with admission.

The Discovery Center is located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton.