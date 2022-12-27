BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 31st, The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is hosting its New Year’s Eve Extravaganza children’s party.
The party will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and teach children how New Year’s is celebrated in the countries of Australia, Russia, and Argentina.
The New Year in each of these countries will be celebrated with a balloon drop on the hour.
There will also be crafts, performances, and other activities.
Everything is free with admission.
The Discovery Center is located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton.