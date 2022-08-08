ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Rock group Rev DiCerto and the Revenants will perform at Glendale Park on Tuesday, August 9th at 6 p.m. They are a featured performance of this week’s Music in the Glen Concert Series.

The Revenants are a Binghamton-based rock band made up of drummer Chuck Kozlowski, bassist Mike Thompson and lead singer and guitarist Rev DiCerto. They specialize in blues rock originals and covers. DiCerto is a writer and musician from Central New York; he is also the author of a number of novels in fantasy, urban fantasy, science fiction, and steampunk genres. This will be the new band’s first public performance.

Music in the Glen continues every Tuesday and Saturday up until Labor Day Weekend. All concerts are weather dependent and free with voluntary donations to pay the acts. You can find a schedule of all the upcoming acts at the Music in the Glen Endicott Facebook page.