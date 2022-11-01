BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Boulevard Methodist Church, in conjunction with the Children’s Home and the American Civic Association, is hosting a Multicultural Festival on November 12th from 4 to 6 p.m.

The inaugural festival will celebrate the diversity and rich heritage of the Binghamton-area community.

There will be food, dance, music, children’s activities, and many objects of interest from a multitude of cultures.

The event is free and all are welcome. There will also be COVID-19 vaccines and boosters available to the public.

The Boulevard Methodist Church is located at 113 Grand Boulevard in Binghamton.