ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Community members can support Mercy House of the Southern Tier this month as it hosts a special gala in support of its patients.

The 10th Annual Gala of Taste will be held on October 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening will be filled with gourmet foods from PS Restaurant, craft beverages from regional wineries and local breweries, raffles, special live auction items, and more. Guests can also enjoy entertainment from local pianist, Rick Pedro and singers, Jordan Loretz, Matthew Beach and Tessa Dzuba.

In honor of the event’s 10-year anniversary, Mercy House has announced that the gala is returning to its original location at Our Lady of Good Counsel Hall in Endicott.

The in-person event is limited to 400 people. However, if you are unable to attend, Mery House will be live streaming the event. This allows for members of the public to still participate in the virtual auction online.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Mercy House, a non-denominational community care shelter for the terminally ill, to help offset resident expenses. Mercy House has cared for over 1,070 residents since its opening in March of 2016.

Tickets to the event are $100 per person or $175 per couple and can be purchased at mercyhousesoutherntier.com.

Our Lady of Good Counsel Hall is located at 801 West Main Street.