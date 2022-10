VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Matthews Auto in Vestal will host a Trunk or Treat event on Monday, October 31st from 3 to 6 p.m.

The showroom will have a vehicle decorated for Halloween and filled with candy and treats.

According to the dealership, everyone is invited to stop in for free cider and donuts and you can even register to win prizes.

Employees will be dressed up to enhance the festivities. Check out some of their previous costumes below.

Matthews Auto is located at 3721 Vestal Road.