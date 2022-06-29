NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Downs has a lineup of special events for Independence Day weekend starting with a concert on Friday, July 1st.

The Marshall Tucker Band will kick things off on Friday as they bring their 50th anniversary tour to the Southern Tier. 100% of ticket purchases will go to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group with Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural matching every ticket sale with a donation of his own.

Tickets remain available for purchase on Ticketmaster for $20. The concert will begin at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, $500 will be given out to two players inside the casino every hour from 5-9 p.m. At 10 p.m., one lucky person will take home $1,000. The giveaway is a part of Tioga Downs’ $35,000 Summer Sizzle promotion.

On Sunday, racing will return to the track. Post time for the first race is at 1 p.m.

They will wrap things up on Monday with harness racing and fireworks. The racing card will begin at 6:15 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin shortly after the last race.

Food specials will also run this weekend at Tioga Downs eateries, P.J. Clarke’s and County Fair Buffet. On July 4th, Country Fair Buffet will have all-you-can-eat crab legs from 12-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.