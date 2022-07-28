BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – If you have a knack for table tennis, this is your chance to show off your skills.

The American Carpatho Russian Club is hosting a ping-pong tournament this saturday at 2 p.m.

The ACRC is an auxiliary branch of Saint Mary’s Russian Orthodox Church.

The matches will be 5 sets each, playing to 11, win by 2, with a 16 person bracket.

You must be a member of the club to compete, but a membership only costs $10.

The final match of the tournament will be live streamed to the club’s Facebook page.

Kyle Washington, a member of the Russian club said that, “there’s a common misconception in the community that you know, that everyone here is Russian, and in fact, I’ve only been a member for six years, but most members are Lithuanian, Slavik, Polish, but mostly the core members are affiliated with the church.”

Washington explained that the club has been receiving negative feedback due to the war in Ukraine.

The ACRC urges people to stop by and see that the club is about friends fun and good food.

Members are offered inexpensive drink prices and freshly made food everyday of the week.

The ACRC’s building is located at 1006 Watson BLVD Endicott, across from Consol’s.