ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Little Italy Endicott is flying guests to the moon with the timeless music of Frank Sinatra.

Little Italy is hosting its annual cocktail party fundraiser in celebration of Sinatra’s 108th birthday. The event will be held on December 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Joey’s Pizzeria, located at 200 Oak Hill Avenue in Endicott. Cocktail attire and fedoras are requested,

Guests young and old can enjoy the sweet sounds of Sinatra as local musicians recreate his magic. There will be a spread of Italian cuisine, a cash bar with signature drinks, and dancing. Live music will be provided by Ralph Muro, Nino Samiani, and Mark Blackwell.

The fundraiser is an annual tradition for Little Italy and has been a community highlight for several years. Profits from the dinner will go to neighborhood improvement projects and community events.

Tickets to Sinatra’s birthday party are $50. To purchase, click here or visit Joey’s Pizzeria.

For more information, visit littleitalyendicott.org.