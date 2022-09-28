(Photo by Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty) (Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images)

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tai Chi is a great low-impact workout for older individuals. It is a gentle form of exercise, stretching, and fall prevention that can help manage symptoms of arthritis, improve mental awareness, reduce stress, and promote relaxation.

The Broome County Office for Aging is hosting a beginners Tai Chi discussion on Wednesday, October 5th, at the Broome West Senior Center.

The discussion will be presented by Certified Tai Instructor Sofia Rittenhouse who will discuss the benefits of Tai Chi and demonstrate basic movements for the audience to observe.

Information will be available on local and online Tai Chi classes for those who would like to get involved.

Pre-registration is required; you can do so by calling Caregiver Services at 607-778-2411.

The event will begin at 1:30 and run until 3:00 p.m. The Broome West Senior Center is located at 2801 Wayne Street in Endicott.