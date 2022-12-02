BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A celebration of Hispanic music, food and culture is taking place in downtown Binghamton tomorrow night.

The Cave, located in Centre Plaza at the corner of Henry and Chenango Streets, is hosting a Latin Night at the nightclub.

There will be 2 deejays playing dance music such as salsa, bachata and reggaeton.

Plus an exclusive menu from Jose’s Latin Flavors.

The event is being hosted by Jazlin Caban owner of the BouriBoutique eBay store.

Caban grew up in the Bronx and Puerto Rico and moved to Broome County at age 18.

She’s said there’s been a large increase in the number of Hispanics locally over the past 2 decades, especially since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico.

“For the past 5 years, I can say that with more Hispanics in the area, we’re not aware of each other. We should be able to do so we can have more events.”

Caban said she’s looking to organize more events, including festivals and other family-friendly gatherings.

Door open tomorrow night at 11 p.m.

Starting at midnight, there will be a $20 admission fee.