GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Greene will host it’s annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 5th. It is the 103rd year of the community event.

The picnic will begin with hose fights at 8 a.m. and end with a fireworks display at 8:45. It will take place in downtown Greene at the Ball Flats.

The schedule is as follows:

8 a.m. – Hose Fights

9 a.m. – 5K Run

10 a.m. – Parade

10:30 a.m. – Car Show, Tractor Pull, Carnival Games

11 a.m. – Chicken BBQ, Bingo Session 1

Noon – Duck Race

4 p.m. – Bingo Session 2

8:45 p.m. – Fireworks

There will be plenty of food available throughout the day including hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages, snow cones, ice cream, pop corn, cotton candy, chicken BBQ, and more.

Live music will be provided by several local artists on the main music stage. Here is the performance schedule:

12:30 p.m. – Gary Gay Solo Acoustic Music

2 p.m. – Fabulous Moonlighters (Under the chicken tent)

2 p.m. – Raymond Choir

2:30 p.m. – Elvis

3:15 p.m. – Karaoke Show – Phoenix Entertainment

5 p.m. – Razzor 80’2 Rock and Roll

7:15 p.m. – Eamonn Band Beatle Hits

Raymond Corporation will also be on hand celebrating it’s 100th anniversary with the community. The company will have a special interactive experience on display in the Raymond tent that includes a walk through history, children’s activities, and a Raymond truck.

Members of the Raymond family will be on hand including grandson Steve Raymond, who was a former VP at the company and retired president of Raymond Handling Concepts Corp.

The event is sponsored by the Greene Lions Club. You can contact 607-221-9706 for more information.