BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is inviting the community to join them for an evening of activities.
The Humane Society is hosting an Open House, Bake Sale, and Supply Drive on September 28 at 6 p.m. Guests will in attendance will also be able to enjoy free live music with Songs and Stories from Kevin Ludwig.
The event is completely free, but the shelter is kindly asking for donations of any item on their wish list.
The Humane Society is in need of the following items:
- Paper towels
- Canned Paté
- Purina Kitten Chow
- Fleece Blankets
- Pumpkin Puree
- Peanut Butter
- Ice Cream Cones
- Chicken Broth
- Bouillon Cubes
- Soft Treats
- Frisbees
- Squeeze Cheese
- Copier Paper – white, pastel, neon
- Tissues
- Towels
- Dish Sponges
- Dish/Latex/Ruber/Work Gloves
- Nylabones/Jolly Balls
- Medium Collars
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.