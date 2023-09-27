BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is inviting the community to join them for an evening of activities.

The Humane Society is hosting an Open House, Bake Sale, and Supply Drive on September 28 at 6 p.m. Guests will in attendance will also be able to enjoy free live music with Songs and Stories from Kevin Ludwig.

The event is completely free, but the shelter is kindly asking for donations of any item on their wish list.

The Humane Society is in need of the following items:

Paper towels

Canned Paté

Purina Kitten Chow

Fleece Blankets

Pumpkin Puree

Peanut Butter

Ice Cream Cones

Chicken Broth

Bouillon Cubes

Soft Treats

Frisbees

Squeeze Cheese

Copier Paper – white, pastel, neon

Tissues

Towels

Dish Sponges

Dish/Latex/Ruber/Work Gloves

Nylabones/Jolly Balls

Medium Collars

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.