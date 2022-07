BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow night at 6 p.m., the Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton is hosting “Teen Night.”

Teen Night is an educational and interactive night focusing on healthy relationships. There will first be a discussion about mental health, bullying, and domestic violence which will be followed by games, prizes and food.

The Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton is located at 90 Clinton Street.