JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Senior Center is helping aging adults across Broome County stay safe both inside and outside of their home.

In partnership with Union Volunteer Emergency Squad and the Broome County Traffic Safety Program, the senior center is hosting its Senior Safety Day on September 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., guests will be able to join the center for a presentation on safety precautions. The presentation will discuss topics such as how to prevent falls, resources for home repairs, basic medical information, prescription drug use and driving, pedestrian safety, and how to stay safe on the road with CarFit. Following the presentation, a CarFit event will be conducted in the parking lot.

Drivers can meet one-on-one with trained CarFit technicians as they review their vehicle’s safety with a 12-point checklist. Technicians will perform an in-depth inspection on the safety of each car and will be checking for things like proper line of sight over the steering wheel, steering wheel distance and tilt, seat belt fit, mirror position, and more. After the check, technicians will customize each vehicle to the driver’s specific needs.

CarFit would like to remind those planning to attend that this is not a driver skills assessment. The event is purely educational, completely confidential, free, easy, and only takes 20 minutes.

Participants are welcome to come for one or both programs. Pre-registration is encouraged but walk-ins are welcomed. To register, please call 607-778-2807.