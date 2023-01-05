BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is hosting another Free Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, January 10th, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The clinic will be open to cats and dogs who are in need of updated Rabies and Distemper vaccines.

According to the Humane Society, puppies and kittens must be at least three months old to receive the Rabies vaccine and 8 weeks old to receive the Distemper vaccine.

It is a New York State law to vaccinate your pets, so now is the chance.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a secure crate.

A $5 donation per pet is suggested, but not required.

The Broome County Humane Society is located at 167 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.

