BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society has a fourth monthly vaccine clinic coming up on Tuesday, September 13th.

The clinic is free and is for dogs and cats in need of updated Rabies and Distemper vaccines. These vaccines are required by New York State.

It will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Broome County Humane Society which is located at 167 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a secure crate.

There are also restrictions on age for both vaccines as well as other guidelines that participants will be required to follow. You can view a full list of these guidelines here.

A $5 donation per pet is suggested, but not required.

The Humane Society has previously held clinics in June, July, and August. If you can’t make this one, there will be another one held on October 11th.