BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society will host their 13th Annual Claws & Paws Golf Tournament on Sunday, September 11th at Golden Oak Golf Course in Windsor.

The event begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. and a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The fee is $300 per foursome and includes 18 holes of golf, a riding cart, a gift bag, and lunch following the round.

Participants can also enjoy a 50/50, basket raffles, and more.

There are also lunch only tickets available for $25 per person.

You can register your team for the event here: Claws & Paws Golf Tournament