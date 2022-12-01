BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Get in the holiday spirit at a historic Binghamton landmark on Thursday, December 8th.

The Phelps Mansion Museum on Court Street is hosting a special Holiday Luncheon from 12 to 2 p.m.

Local pianist Rick Pedro will be on hand to play some favorite holiday classics.

Baked Ham in fruit salad will be served along with sweet potato casserole, green beans with pimento, and cherry chocolate cake for dessert.

An alternate lunch of Tuna salad with lettuce and tomato will also be available.

The music program with lunch costs $25 per person.

If you would only like to see the music program, that costs $7.

Reservations for the lunch are necessary and must be made by Monday, December 5th. You can call 607-722-4873 to register today.