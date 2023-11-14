BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With the holiday season fast approaching, Phelps Mansion Musuem is inviting the public to get a head start on their shopping.

From November 17 to November 18, the Phelps ballroom will be home to dozens of local vendors, artisans, and crafts as the mansion hosts its Holiday Bazaar. The event is free and open to all who wish to attend. Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Vendors scheduled to attend include Diamond Arts, Church in the Wild, Lago Jewelers, Ukrainian National Women’s league of America, Alta’s Ornamentations, Gypsy Girl Design, Thompson’s Treasures, and many more.

Guests will also have the chance to tour the mansion as they shop. Tour prices are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for children 12 years old and younger.

For more information on Phelps Mansion Museum and its upcoming holiday events, visit phelpsmansion.org or Phelps Mansion Museum on Facebook.