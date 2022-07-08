BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Live local music will fill Rec Park in Binghamton this weekend.

The Harper Stantz Music Festival takes place this Sunday on the city’s Westside.

The concerts will take place at the Rec Park gazebo starting at 1 and continuing throughout the day until 9:30.

A wide variety of local artists will be presenting folk, bluegrass, funk, jam bands and more in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Along with the performances the park kids can play on the OurSpace playground, swim in the pool or ride the carousel while their parents enjoy the music.

This is the 27th year of free concerts for what was once called the Rec Park Music Fest.

For more information and the lineup for the free event, search The Rec Park Music Fest Friends and Family on Facebook.