BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Next weekend, the Ross Park Zoo is hosting a Halloween Celebration that will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the 29th and 30th.

Tickets are available for either Saturday or Sunday.

Your day specific ticket gets you access to treats and activities at the Ross Park Zoo, The Discovery Center, and Ross Park.

Activities include face painting, a DJ, pumpkin painting, crafts, candy, and more.

There will also be a Halloween costume parade and contest each day at the Ross Park Amphitheater beginning at noon.

Last year the event sold out, and tickets are going quick. Online ticket reservations are required. You can reserve your spot here.