BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Hairdressers across the Southern Tier are preparing for the most extravagant event of the year.

Hair Warz will return to the Doubletree in Binghamton on December 3rd for its 11th annual challenge. Presented by the UPS store, the event showcases the elite talents and hair mastery of local beauty professionals as they create grandiose hair styles accompanied by cutting edge fashion and elaborate makeup looks. The show will begin at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 3.

Hair Warz is a fundraiser for the Southern Tier AIDS Program. This year, organizers set a goal of raising $45,000 to better the community as well as the lives of those suffering with the disease. So far, they have raised $43,131.

Prior to the start of the show, guests can also participate in a unique shopping experience as a thoughtfully curated selection of vendors will be in attendance.

Tickets are $35 each. To purchase, click here.

For more information, visit Southern Tier AIDS Program on Facebook.