BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to “taste the grapeness” of New York Wines as it prepares for its upcoming event.

The chamber is hosting its annual “Tunes, Tastes, and the Vine” winetasting on October 19 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Held at the Doubletree in downtown Binghamton, guests will be able to enjoy an evening of tastings with a variety of New Work made wines, craft brews, and other signature beverages as well as dishes from local chefs. The chamber has also invited local singer Allie Torto and accompanist David Robbins to perform throughout the event.

Tickets are $40 per person or $50 after October 12 and at the door. No cancellations or refunds will be accepted after October 12.

To register, visit greaterbinghamtonchamber.com.