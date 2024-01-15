OXFORD, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local concert venue is inviting acid rock lovers to join it in celebrating peace, love, and the feel-good music of the Grateful Dead.

6 On the Square, located in downtown Oxford, is hosting Dead to the Core on January 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Dead to the Core, a tribute to the Grateful Dead, is composed of singer-songwriters and acoustic musicians who share a love for the 1960’s band. The group is led by musician and author Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.

Dead to the Core is known for its intimate concerts where they celebrate the music of the Grateful Dead. However, they do not play note-for-note re-creations of the band’s discography, but create new, unique arrangements off the hit’s fans know and love. Their compositions feature unexpected instrumental colors such as the clarinet, flute, strumstick, mandolin, and accordion as well as lush vocal harmonies.

Additionally, the group’s set includes segments from Rodgers’ own interviews with Jerry Garcia and Bob Weir in which they reflect on the growth and success of their music.

Tickets are $20 if purchased before the show and are $25 at the door.

To purchase online, visit 6onthesquare.org or call (607)843-6876 to make a reservation.

Doors will open one hour before the start of the performance. The show also will be streamed live online for $10 and can be found on 6onthesquare.org.

Learn more about Dead to the Core online at jeffreypepperrodgers.com/dead-to-the-core.

6 on the Square is located at 6 Lafayette Park.