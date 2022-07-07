BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University is partnering with the Binghamton City School District to offer its annual Go Green Institute summer program from July 11th-22nd.

The Go Green Institute is designed to get students excited about science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

The institute is a 10-day, hand-on learning experience meant tor middle school students. The program will be centered around the theme of a greener living environment.

According to the university, students will explore issues of science, math, design, and engineering as they relate to creating a sustainable environment. They will experiment in a lab and take field trips to Binghamton University’s Nature Preserve and Center of Excellence.

The program will be lead by Alexsa Silva, director of instruction and outreach in the University’s Department of Chemistry, and Professor Eriks Rozners, Department of Chemistry chairperson.

Local middle school science teachers, along with Binghamton University and SUNY Broome faculty will also work with the students.

“We believe that for the U.S. to be competitive in science and technology globally, it is critical that we grow the pipeline of young students interested in careers in science and engineering,” said Silva. “Middle school is a perfect time to capture these talented students’ interest and give them an opportunity to see science and engineering as exciting opportunities to solve problems in everyday life.”