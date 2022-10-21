BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The 9th Annual “Gala of Taste’ to support Mercy House of the Southern Tier is being held on Thursday, October 27th, at the SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center located at 78 Exchange Street in Binghamton.

The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and will be held both in-person and virtually.

It will feature a gourmet tasting menu by PS Restaurant, regional wines, local craft beers, raffles, a live auction, entertainment, free parking, and more.

The in-person event is limited to 250 people.

People are also welcome to attend from home by participating and bidding in the auction that will be live streamed virtually.

For tickets, or to register for the live stream, you can go to www.mercyhousesoutherntier.com.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Mercy House of the Southern Tier. Mercy House is a non-denominational community care shelter for the terminally ill that has cared for more than 874 residents over the past six years.