BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some of the best chefs in town are preparing to show off what can be done with ingredients grown here in Greater Binghamton.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is holding its 12th Fresh Food Faceoff next week inside the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.

The competition features 11 chefs from local restaurants as well as a student each from the SUNY Broome and BOCES culinary programs.

They’ll be competing in different categories, including chicken, pork and vegetarian.

Tomorrow, the contestants will shop at the Farmers Market using “Market Bucks” provided by CCE so that they can feature locally-grown ingredients in their dishes.

CCE Executive Director Beth Roberts says, “Many of the chefs really bring their best. They want to win the category because they are competing against each other. Then we also do a people’s choice. So, this year, everyone will get a QR code to vote for what was their favorite dish.”

Roberts says the Fresh Food Faceoff is a major fundraiser supporting the many programs provided by CCE.

There will also be wineries, breweries and distilleries offering samples.

It takes place next Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 pm.

Tickets are 50 dollars per person, 95 for a couple, and can be purchased at ccebroomecounty.com.