BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Tuesday, August 16th, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The clinic is for dogs and cats in need of updated Rabies and Distemper vaccines.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a secure crate.

There are restrictions on age for both vaccines as well as other guidleines that participants are required to follow. You can learn more by clicking the link below.

A $5 donation per pet is suggested, but not required.

The Humane Society is located at 167 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.

