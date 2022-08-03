TIOGA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Summer is coming to a close and Catholic Charities of Tompkins-Tioga and the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club are teaming up to make sure that students have everything they need before going back to school.

On Monday, August 15th, the two organizations are hosting a ‘Back to School Party’ for everyone in the community to enjoy.

School-aged children who attend the event will receive a free backpack with some necessary school supplies. Free haircuts will also be offered so that students can look their best for the first day of class.

Free hotdogs and hamburgers will also be available for anyone in attendance, along with crafts, face painting, and other fun activities. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance to provide Operation Safe Child ID’s as well as representatives from numerous local organizations.

“Given the state of the economy across the country, times can be tough for some here in our community. If we can take some little stresses off the table by making sure students are ready for the first day of school, then that’s what we want to do,” says Executive Director Renee Spears. “We’re extremely grateful to have partners in our community who also put the needs of others before themselves. Not only will students get what they need to be ready for school, we want to make sure there’s some fun mixed in for the entire family to enjoy before the summer ends.”

The event will take place on Monday, August 15th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Catholic Charities campus. The campus is located at 139 Roki Boulevard in Nichols.