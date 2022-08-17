ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The 15th Annual GUSTO! Italian Festival is returning to Endicott on Friday, August 26th.

The one-day event begins at 3 p.m. on Witherill Street between Oak Hill Ave. and Hill Ave.

The day will feature kids activities, live music, crafts, and “some of the best Italian food in the area.” The menu includes lamb and chicken spiedies, pizza, meatball subs, sausage with peppers and onions, eggplant parmesan, homemade cannoli, pizza fritte, Italian desserts, and much more.

There will be several music performances during the festival on the GAULT AUTO Sound Stage. The lineup includes:

Kevin Ludwig – 4:15-5:30

Matthew Beach – 5:30-6:00

Nino Samiani and Mark Blackwell – 6:00-7:15

The Mason Warrington Orchestra featuring vocalists Ralph Muro & Judy Giblin – 7:30-9:00

Little Italy Endicott Board President, Michael Romeo, said, “Last year’s event was a huge success and greatly appreciated. We take great pride in our Italian heritage and culture and we love bringing it to the people of this community. We hope you’ll come join us again this year!”

The event is open to the public and will last until 9:00 p.m.