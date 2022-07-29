ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Police Department announced that they will be hosting an event for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2nd, from 6-8 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the NNO website.

The event will take place on Park Street in Endicott, right across from the police station.

Attendees can interact with their local police officer, enjoy a dunk tank, a free ice cream truck, a yo-yo performer, and more.