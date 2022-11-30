ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Endicott is kicking off the holiday season with its annual holiday parade up Washington Avenue.

This year’s parade will take place this Saturday at 4 p.m. beginning from the North Street end of Washington Ave down to Main Street.

Following the parade, the village will have its annual tree lighting ceremony near Veteran’s Park, and then cookies, hot cocoa, and an appearance from Santa Claus at the Endicott Fire Station at 5:15.

The event will conclude with a fireworks show launched from Sertoma Field by the corner of Oak Hill Ave and Watson Boulevard.

Frank Petrilli owner of Frank’s Barbershop will be this year’s Endicott Holiday parade Marshal.

There will be over 50 organizations and fire trucks from over 10 departments in the parade.