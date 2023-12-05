BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Your favorite Jurassic creatures are coming to life this winter.

Back by popular demand, Dinosaur World Live is going back on tour and is making a stop at the Forum Theatre in Binghamton. With its life-like puppetry, the educational show will be visiting on January 22, 2024, at 6 p.m. for one unique performance.

Dino-lovers of all ages are said to be delighted by the grandiose show. It follows Miranda, the daughter of paleontologists, as she introduces her prehistoric friends to the audience.

Tickets for Dinosaur World Live range from $25 to $39. Ticket sales begin on December 8 at 10 a.m. at the Mirabito Box Office, located at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. They will also be available on ticketmaster.com.

For more information on the show, click here.