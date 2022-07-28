TIOGA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The 1st Annual Tour Tioga Gran Fondo is coming to Tioga County later this summer.

The cycling event will be held on September 10th 2022 and will begin at Hickories Park in Owego.

Riders of all abilities can join one of three different rides and experience the scenic views of historic Tioga County. There will be 10-, 30-. and 62-mile routes marked and supported by local emergency personnel, aid-stations, and roving mechanical support.

Registration for the event includes a swag bag, T-shirt, free meal, and music on the lawn post-ride. You can pre-register today HERE.

The event will raise money and awareness for Tioga Opportunities, a local non-profit Community Action Agency that has served Tioga County since 1965. The agency provides a wide range of services including: serving as the Office for the Aging for the county, providing congregate lunch to the community and home delivered meals to vulnerable older adults, operating a family planning clinic that provides health care and supplements to families, social work, operation of three housing complexes, and much more.

You can learn more about the agency by visiting www.tiogaopp.org.