ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Uncle Louie Comedy Show, featuring Carlo Russo and Lou Greco, is coming to the Endicott Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 9th, at 8 p.m.

According to EPAC, the duo has been making people laugh through their unique brand of comedy that brings back memories on how it was like to grow up as an Italian.

They perform live acts as the “loveable” Uncle Louie and Pasqualino characters. From stand-up comedy acts, original songs, and sketches, the Italian-American comedy duo can reportedly do it all.

Reserved seating tickets are currently available. Floor seats are $35 and balcony seats are $25.

You can purchase tickets here.

The show will take place at EPAC’s Robert Eckert Theater.