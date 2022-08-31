JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Department of Labor is holding a Civil Service Job Fair tomorrow, September 1st, at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.
The following local businesses/organizations will be in attendance as they are all looking to fill open positions:
- City of Binghamton
- Broome County Personnel
- United States Post Office
- NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision
- Broome-Tioga BOCES
- NYS OPWDD Broome Development Center
- NYS Department of Transportation
These 7 businesses/organizations combine to have job openings in the following positions:
- Laborer
- Keyboard Specialist
- Corrections Officer
- Teacher
- Assistant Rural Carrier
- Code Inspector
- Account Clerk
- LPN
- Office Support Staff
- Senior Typist
- Parole Officer
- Information Technology
- Licensed Psychologist
- Senior Typist
- Medical Professional
- Contract Administrator
- Data Entry Clerk
- Crossing Guard
- Water Treatment Plant Mechanic
- Police Captain
If any of these careers interest you, then tomorrow is a great event to attend.
Attendees are asked to bring several copies of their resume and should wear professional attire.
For more information about this event, you can contact Cameron McMicken at 607-778-6467.