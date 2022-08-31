JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Department of Labor is holding a Civil Service Job Fair tomorrow, September 1st, at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.

The following local businesses/organizations will be in attendance as they are all looking to fill open positions:

City of Binghamton

Broome County Personnel

United States Post Office

NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Broome-Tioga BOCES

NYS OPWDD Broome Development Center

NYS Department of Transportation

These 7 businesses/organizations combine to have job openings in the following positions:

Laborer

Keyboard Specialist

Corrections Officer

Teacher

Assistant Rural Carrier

Code Inspector

Account Clerk

LPN

Office Support Staff

Senior Typist

Parole Officer

Information Technology

Licensed Psychologist

Senior Typist

Medical Professional

Contract Administrator

Data Entry Clerk

Crossing Guard

Water Treatment Plant Mechanic

Police Captain

If any of these careers interest you, then tomorrow is a great event to attend.

Attendees are asked to bring several copies of their resume and should wear professional attire.

For more information about this event, you can contact Cameron McMicken at 607-778-6467.