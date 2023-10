BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Bargain hunters will be headed to downtown Binghamton this weekend.

Christ Episcopal Church on Henry Street is holding its semi-annual rummage sale, this one with plenty of holiday-related items.

The items are donated by the parishioners and the money raised goes to the church’s community outreach programs.

The sale runs three days, tomorrow and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a bag sale on Sunday from noon to 3.