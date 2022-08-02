BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local peace activists are marking the anniversary of the atomic bomb attacks in Japan by appealing to future generations.

Broome County Peace Action and Broome County Veterans for Peace will be holding their second Children’s Peace Fair on Saturday in Binghamton.

August 6th marks the anniversary of the dropping of the first nuclear bomb on Hiroshima in 1945. For years, activists marked the time of the bombing, at 8:15 in the morning, by ringing the bell in front of First Congregational Church on Front Street.

In 2019, they decided to begin spreading their peace message to youth through a children’s peace fair geared toward kids between 6 and 12.

Peace Action Treasurer Cecily O’Neil said that children deserve a world free of war and violent conflict.

“The future belongs to them and we owe them as safe and peaceful a future as we possibly can offer,” said O’Neil. “We want to show that there are other ways to express ourselves besides violence, besides hostility, besides fighting.”

O’Neil said the free event will have lots of activities and entertainment, including live music, storytelling, parrots, Japanese kimonos, worm composting, cold treats and more. It’s also the only registered children’s peace fair in the country.

It takes place from 10 to noon on Saturday at First Congregational.

For more information, go to childrenspeacefair.org.