BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Central School District is holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th, to highlight opportunities available throughout the district.
The school district is currently hiring:
- Cleaners
- Clerical Worker
- Food Service Helpers
- School Bus Attendants
- School Bus Drivers
- School Safety Monitor
- Substitute Teachers
- Teacher Aides
- Teaching Assistants
Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet with supervisors and participate in on-the-spot preliminary interviews.
Qualified applicants who meet all employment requirements, and are offered a position, will receive a $100 sign-on bonus.
The fair will take place at Chenango Valley High School (221 Chenango Bridge Road) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must bring a form of photo identification to enter the building.