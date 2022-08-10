BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Central School District is holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th, to highlight opportunities available throughout the district.

The school district is currently hiring:

Cleaners

Clerical Worker

Food Service Helpers

School Bus Attendants

School Bus Drivers

School Safety Monitor

Substitute Teachers

Teacher Aides

Teaching Assistants

Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet with supervisors and participate in on-the-spot preliminary interviews.

Qualified applicants who meet all employment requirements, and are offered a position, will receive a $100 sign-on bonus.

The fair will take place at Chenango Valley High School (221 Chenango Bridge Road) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must bring a form of photo identification to enter the building.