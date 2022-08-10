BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Central School District is holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th, to highlight opportunities available throughout the district.

The school district is currently hiring:

  • Cleaners
  • Clerical Worker
  • Food Service Helpers
  • School Bus Attendants
  • School Bus Drivers
  • School Safety Monitor
  • Substitute Teachers
  • Teacher Aides
  • Teaching Assistants

Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet with supervisors and participate in on-the-spot preliminary interviews.

Qualified applicants who meet all employment requirements, and are offered a position, will receive a $100 sign-on bonus.

The fair will take place at Chenango Valley High School (221 Chenango Bridge Road) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must bring a form of photo identification to enter the building.