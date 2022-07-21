CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival unveiled the lineup of performers appearing on the NBT mainstage September 10th and 11th.

The NBT Mainstage is a large, permanent, high-quality stage located in East Park. It is home to nationally and regionally recognized bands and solo performers, emphasizing folks, blues, and rock.

The following acts will perform on the festival’s main stage:

Mustard’s Retreat: 10 a.m. on Saturday – “Music to cure what ails you.” says Celeste friend, festival executive director

10 a.m. on Saturday – “Music to cure what ails you.” says Celeste friend, festival executive director Drew Drake: 11 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Saturday – world-traveled actor, poet, and educator who will perform his poetry and the spoken word following opening ceremony

11 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Saturday – world-traveled actor, poet, and educator who will perform his poetry and the spoken word following opening ceremony The Kennedy’s: 11:15 a.m. Saturday

11:15 a.m. Saturday Aztec Two-Step 2.0: 12 p.m. Saturday

12 p.m. Saturday Adam Ezra Group: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

1:30 p.m. Saturday The Slambovian Circus of Dreams: 3 p.m. Saturday

3 p.m. Saturday Bob Malone: 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Mustard’s Retreat: Opens again at 11 a.m. on Sunday

Opens again at 11 a.m. on Sunday The Kennedy’s: Second performance on Sunday

Second performance on Sunday Vance Gilbert: 12 p.m. Sunday

12 p.m. Sunday John Gorka: 1 p.m. Sunday

1 p.m. Sunday The Slambovian Circus of Dreams: Again at 2 p.m. on Sunday

Again at 2 p.m. on Sunday Adam Ezra: Wraps up the festival at 3:30 p.m.

The festival also has local/regional performances throughout the weekend on two other stages, Peggy’s Stage and The Art Zone Stage. For a full list of performers on these stages you can visit www.colorscape.org.